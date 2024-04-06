Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life has made history by becoming the fastest Malayalam film to reach the hundred crore mark globally. The survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has reached the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide in just nine days. Additionally, this achievement marks the actor's first 100 crore movie. Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide in 12 Days but It’s Not Fastest To Reach There; Check Out Malayalam Films That Entered the Club Before!

Aadujeevitham Hits Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

BOXOFFICE BREAKING 🚨 ₹1,00,00,00,000 - CENTURYYYYYYYYYY !!!!! 💸💸 #Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife races to the fastest and sixth ₹100 crore grosser for Malayalam cinema. Mollywood's shining era of cinematic triumph continues. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cxo1ZHHYJd — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) April 5, 2024

