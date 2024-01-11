Aishwarya Rajesh’s look from Ajayante Randam Moshanam was unveiled on her birthday (January 10). The actress, who’d be sharing screen space with Tovino Thomas, will be portraying the character Chothi in this upcoming period adventure. Tovino unveiled his co-star’s look and extended her birthday wishes on behalf of the team stating, “Happy Birthday to the soul of our story!” Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas Unveils Surabhi Lekkshmi’s First Look as Manikyam from ‘ARM’ (View Pic).

Aishwarya Rajesh In Ajayante Randam Moshanam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

