Sreeleela, the current internet sensation, has been making headlines recently, not just for her stunning beauty, but for her performance in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The item song Kissik became an instant hit when it was released on November 24. From her dance moves to her attitude and flawless execution, everything was on point. The actress, known for her roles in Guntur Kaaram, Extra Ordinary Man, Dhamaka, and more, continues to capture the audience's attention. This rising South Indian star is gaining widespread recognition for her talent and charm. Apart from acting, this young actress has a passion for sarees. From ethnic to modern styles, she loves to experiment, and she looks absolutely stunning in whatever she wears, but she’s especially drop-dead gorgeous in sarees. Check out her looks! ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Song ‘Kissik’: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela Set the Stage Ablaze With Their Sexy Dance Moves (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch ‘Kissik’ Song

Who Is Sreeleela?

Sreeleela, an American actress of Indian descent, has quickly made a name for herself in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She began her career as a child artist in 2017 and has since carved out a successful path in South Indian cinema. Now, at the age of 23, Sreeleela is undoubtedly ruling the industry with her undeniable talent and charm.

The Gorgeous Red-Black Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

One Word - Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Love For Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Love, Love and Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

About Sreeleela’s Work

Sreeleela first captured hearts with Kurchi Madathapetti in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu. Starting as a child artist in Chitrangada (2017), she rose to fame with her breakthrough role in Kiss (2019) and delivered hits like Pelli SandaD and Dhamaka.

