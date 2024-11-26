Director Thamar KV, who made his debut with the 2022 film 1001 Nunakal, has joined hands with Malayalam star Asif Ali for an untitled project. The movie will be Thamar KV's second feature film, and as per the latest update, actress Divya Prabha has also joined on board for the movie. While speaking about the project, Thamar revealed that it would be a good movie with survival elements in it. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (November 25), the actress shared a joint point confirming her casting and sharing the details regarding the Switch On ceremony scheduled to take place in Fujairah, UAE, on November 27. On the other hand, Divya Prabha is riding high with the success of her latest release, All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Divya Prabha and Asil Ali To Share Screen in Thamar KV’s Next

