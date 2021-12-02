Heavy rains have lashed in many parts Andhra Pradesh that further caused floods. Thousands of people have been affected due to the floods and the situation is still grim in the state. Some of the actors from the Tollywood industry have come forward to help the people who have been affected due to floods. Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have donated Rs 25 lakh each towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works.

Allu Arjun

Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)