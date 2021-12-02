Heavy rains have lashed in many parts Andhra Pradesh that further caused floods. Thousands of people have been affected due to the floods and the situation is still grim in the state. Some of the actors from the Tollywood industry have come forward to help the people who have been affected due to floods. Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have donated Rs 25 lakh each towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works.

Allu Arjun

My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 2, 2021

Chiranjeevi

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

Ram Charan

Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 1, 2021

