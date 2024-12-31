Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to roar at the box office, grossing an astonishing INR 1,700 crore in merely 25 days. Fans and industry insiders are celebrating the film’s success, with Aamir Khan joining the celebrations. Through a heartfelt post on his social media, Aamir Khan Productions extended warm congratulations to Allu Arjun and the entire team. His message read, “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE (9) for the blockbuster success of the film!". Allu Arjun also reacted to Aamir's message with 'thank you'. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. ‘Law Doesn’t Give Preferential Treatment’: Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Allu Arjun’s Arrest in Fatal ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident at Sandhya Theatre.

Aamir Khan Wishes Allu Arjun for 'Pushpa 2' Success at BO

Thank You very much for your warm wishes . Wam Regards to the entire team of AKP 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 31, 2024

