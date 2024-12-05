Pushpa 2: The Rule has already set a massive record, with over 3 million tickets sold in advance! Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film achieved this remarkable feat through advance bookings on BookMyShow. The overwhelming pre-sales reflect the excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts eager to watch the film on its first day of release. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Review: Critics Hail Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Performances in Sukumar’s Mass Entertainer.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Advance Bookings

