Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, hit theatres on December 5. As the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the film had immense expectations surrounding it. So, does the Sukumar directorial live up to the hype? According to reviews, critics have praised the performances of the lead actors and described Pushpa 2 as the "mass entertainer of the year." The film follows Pushpa's struggles to maintain his sandalwood smuggling empire in the face of mounting opposition from law enforcement. Check out the review roundup below to find out what critics have to say.

TOI: "Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel that surpasses its predecessor in scale, storytelling, and emotional depth. Sukumar’s vision, combined with Allu Arjun’s powerhouse performance, layered narrative, breathtaking visuals, and stellar ensemble cast, makes it a cinematic triumph that demands to be experienced on the big screen."

HT: "There’s no two ways about this, Pushpa 2 would not be the same without Arjun giving it his all. The actor has committed his life to this character for five years now, and he seems so comfortable in the character's skin this time. He’s much more confident now when he says ‘thaggede le’ (I won’t back down) and a lot more vulnerable with his pain, especially with Srivalli."‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

123Telugu: "The action sequences are expertly choreographed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The Jathara sequence and climax fight, in particular, are spectacular. The action directors clearly understood what resonates with the mass audience, and their efforts are evident in every thrilling moment."

Gulte: "Overall, Pushpa 2: The Rule has a few flaws but the positives outnumbered those flaws. Allu Arjun’s best performance in his career so far coupled with the ‘Mass Commercial’ Sukumar’s writing and direction makes the film thoroughly entertaining and it is certainly worth watching in packed theatres."

