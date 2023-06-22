Excitement reaches a fever pitch as the much-anticipated teaser of Bhola Shankar, starring the dynamic trio of Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set to hit the screens on June 24, 2023. For the unversed, Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite megastar while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Sushanth is essaying a very special and lover boy role in the movie. Bholaa Shankar is produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials. The upcoming film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej. Bhola Shankar Song 'Bholaa Mania': Chiranjeevi Dances Like a Pro in This Energetic Number From His Next (Watch Lyrical Video).
Get ready for an explosion of excitement and a MEGA CELEBRATION like never before 💥
The electrifying #BholaaShankar Teaser on June 24th🔥
Mega🌟@KChiruTweets @MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @AKentsOfficial @adityamusic#BholaaShankarOnAug11 pic.twitter.com/SfQsvO8gYb
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) June 22, 2023
