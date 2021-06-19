Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case official teaser is officially out and it dives in deep into the mystery of a supernatural case and the horror setting will surely give you chills. Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in the shoes of a no-nonsense cop who is handling this supernatural case and he believes in logic and faith while he is investigating this mystery. Cold Case releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.

Cold Case Teaser

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)