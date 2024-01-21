Mythri Movie Makers, a distributor of Teja Sajja's film HanuMan, revealed their donation of over Rs 2.6 crore to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The film's team committed Rs 5 from each ticket sale, resulting in a generous sum of Rs 2,66,41,055 from 53,28,211 tickets sold. In a statement on X (Twitter), Mythri Movie Makers expressed gratitude to the 53,28,211 individuals who contributed to the noble cause of supporting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

Check This Post By Mythri Movie Makers

JAI SHREE RAM 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q4JIkfq5ns — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 21, 2024

