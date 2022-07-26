There are several celebs who are paying heartfelt tributes to soldiers to mark 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. Malayalam film superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal too have paid homage to the bravehearts of the nation. Mohanlal mentioned in his post, “23 years have gone by since the Indian Armed Forces brought home victory from Kargil.” Mammootty wrote, “We salute their bravery and forever indebted to all them & their families.” Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To The Martyred Heroes Of India (Watch Video).

Mohanlal

23 years have gone by since the Indian Armed Forces brought home victory from Kargil. It has been an honor living the legacy of the brave fallen lives that will forever continue to inspire us. Jai Hind!#KargilVijayDiwas2022 pic.twitter.com/Te189UO8kA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 26, 2022

Mammootty

Let's pay homage to the brave soldiers who scarified their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation.We salute their bravery and forever indebted to all them & their families.#KargilVijayDiwas2022 pic.twitter.com/plZXwWIWMR — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 26, 2022

