Anushka Shetty has joined Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer cast, making her debut in Malayalam cinema. The horror fantasy is directed by Rojin Thomas and stars Jayasurya, who welcomed Shetty on set with heartfelt greetings from the director, who also shared photos on Instagram. The film is based on the legendary tales of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest known for his supernatural abilities. The first schedule is reportedly set for June, with rumours suggesting virtual production technology, a groundbreaking move for Indian cinema. Shetty's most recent release was the Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer Teaser: Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty's Upcoming Fantasy Horror Film Deals With Faith On God, Dark Sorcery and Sinister Power! (Watch Video)

Anushka Shetty Joins Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer Cast, Rojin Thomas' Shares Pic

Rojin Thomas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)