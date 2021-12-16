Here is the biggest announcement for all fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday! The release date for Liger, the pan India movie, has been locked. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh is all set to be released in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022. But fans are going to be in for a treat ahead of the New Year. The makers will drop a glimpse of the film on December 31. Liger is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. It will be released in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

