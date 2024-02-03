Dulquer Salmaan, known for the Telugu hit Sita Ramam, joins with director Venky Atluri for Lucky Baskhar. Celebrating 12 years in the industry, Dulquer surprised fans with the film's first-look poster. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in cinema, here’s presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar.” Venky Atluri, who recently delivered the super hit SIR/Vaathi, directs and writes the script. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the female lead, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios presents the film, with GV Prakash Kumar providing the tunes for this ambitious project marking Dulquer's cinematic journey. Lucky Baskhar: A First Look From Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Telugu Film Set To Release On February 3 At This Time! (View Poster).

Check Out Lucky Bashkar's First Look Poster

