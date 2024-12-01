Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, along with a few others, were spotted at Dua Lipa’s electrifying concert in Mumbai on November 30. The mother-daughter duo had the exciting opportunity to meet the global pop sensation, and Shirodkar took to social media to share this special moment. Not only did they meet Dua Lipa, but they also captured a memorable photo with the pop icon backstage. Check it out below: Dua Lipa 2024 Mumbai Concert: Radhika Merchant, Namrata Shirodkar, Neha Sharma and Other Celebs Attend the ‘Levitating’ Singer’s Show (Watch Videos).

Mahesh Babu’s Family Meets Pop Icon Dua Lipa

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@namratashirodkar)

