Actor Malavika Mohanan has been in the news recently due to her comments about the term superstar being applied to actors regardless of gender. Once again the Christy actress is in banter with Nayanthara's fans as the star in a recent interview, she spoke about why to address an actress as Lady Superstar instead of just Superstar. However, this is not the first time Malavika has been at the center of a controversy regarding Nayanthara. Check the Tweet below. Malavika Mohanan Shares a Thought-Provoking Post on How People Differentiate Between ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Ugly’.

Check The Tweet Here:

My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos. Only ♥️ to Miss N https://t.co/QyrfqOoJWU — Christy (@MalavikaM_) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)