Malayalam blockbuster Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, which was released in the theatres on December 20, is finally making its much anticipated OTT debut. The violent action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni also features Siddique, Yukti Thareja, Jagadeesh, Kabir Duhan Singh and Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan in key roles. After a fantastic theatrical run, Marco will now be streaming online on Sony LIV on February 14. Along with the original Malayalam language, the movie will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada dubbed versions. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Unni Mukundan’s ‘Marco’ Releases on Sony LIV on February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)