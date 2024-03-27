Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is making his directorial debut with the film Barroz, has been added to FEFKA Directors’ Union. Lalettan, as he is fondly called, shared a picture of his membership id and expressed gratitude to Film Employees Federation of Kerala. The actor wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to FEFKA for the warm acceptance and welcome. Honoured to be part of this incredible family!” Talking about his film Barroz, it is fantasy drama based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel “Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure”. It is scheduled to be released in theatres in May. Barroz Promo Teaser: Mohanlal To Be Seen As The ‘Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ In His Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Mohanlal Added To FEFKA Directors’ Union

Heartfelt thanks to FEFKA for the warm acceptance and welcome. Honoured to be part of this incredible family! pic.twitter.com/N1GoMPwMHV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)