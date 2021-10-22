Fans of Mohanlal are waiting since quite a long time to know about the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the film has seen delays in its release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest buzz is that the upcoming film might skip theatrical release and the makers might go for a direct OTT release. According to a report shared by industry expert Sreedhar Pillai, there’s also a possibility that Marakkar could release in theatres and on OTT platform, simultaneously. The theatres in Kerala are opening from October 25 and hence Mohanlal fans are hoping that Marakkar would have a release in theatres.

Buzz On Release Of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

#Marakkar strong rumours that @Mohanlal period action drama will have a direct #OTT release! @PrimeVideoIN had taken the post theatrical digital rights, which may become a direct OTT release. And there are also talks it may be a hybrid release ( theatre & OTT simultaneously). pic.twitter.com/qzm0jvz99f — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)