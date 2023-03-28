Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's month-old picture has taken internet by storm. Although none of the two have confirmed their rumoured relationship, the new photo online happens to be from the duo's dinner date in London. Case in point, a chef posed with Naga in UK and shared their pic on Insta. However, what caught the attention was Sobhita sitting in the backdrop of the click in a saree. Have a look. Naga Chaitanya Is Dating Sobhita Dhulipala After Split With Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Reports

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Old Pic Goes Viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surender Mohan (@chefsurendermohan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)