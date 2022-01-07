South star Nithiin has proved that love has no boundaries! As the actor today shared a video on his social media that's melting hearts. FYI, Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri recently tested positive for the COVID-19 and is home quarantined. However, even after she was ill, the actor made sure to celebrate her birthday and so had a cake cutting session outside the building while Shalini saw the celebrations from her room’s window. Aww, so cute!

Watch Video:

COVID has barriers… But LOVE has no BARRIERS.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE❤️ LIFE lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/5zFuOOIaqe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)