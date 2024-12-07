Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, breaking records with its stellar performance. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, raked in an impressive INR 59 crore on its second day, following a massive INR 72 crore opening. Directed by Sukumar, the film is creating history, grossing a total of INR 131 crore within just two days in India. This phenomenal success further solidifies Pushpa 2 as one of the most anticipated and lucrative releases of 2024, with audiences flocking to theatres to witness the epic saga unfold. ‘Pushpa 2’ Hyderabad Premiere Tragedy: Allu Arjun Pledges INR 25 Lakh, Promises To Meet Stampede Victim’s Family (Watch Video).

'Pushpa 2' (Hindi) Box Office Update

'PUSHPA' JHUKEGA NAHI - BOXOFFICE RUKEGA NAHI... After a historic start on Thursday [Day 1], a working day, #Pushpa2 continues its record-smashing run on Day 2... Remains unshakable and unstoppable on Friday, surpassing the ₹ 50 cr mark on yet another *working day*.… pic.twitter.com/V3bwqPLU23 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)