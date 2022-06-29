Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has dismissed reports of his marriage. From past few days, rumours had it that Ram is getting hitched to his high school sweetheart in August or September. However, looks like that's not the case, as the actor himself took to the micro-blogging site and penned, "I’m not getting married." The Warriorr Teaser: Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinnishetty and Krithi Shetty’s Action-Packed Film Is Hard-Hitting (Watch Video).

Ram Pothineni On Marriage Rumours:

Oh God! Stop! …it’s reached a point wherein I’m having to convince my own family & friends that I’m not getting married to any “secret high school sweetheart”! TBH,I hardly went to high school..🤷‍♂️🙏 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 29, 2022

