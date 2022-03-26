SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, has earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of its release. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli thanked everyone for the massive response with a sweet message.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed 🤗🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2022

