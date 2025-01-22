Thalapathy Vijay is currently one of the most in-demand stars in the country. The Tamil superstar, who was last seen in The Greatest of All Time in 2024, is gearing up for his final acting venture, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Expectations from the film are sky high, considering it will be his last film before he makes entry into politics. According to the latest reports, the movie is scheduled for a grand release on October 16, 2025. Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 features a massive star cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani and Narain, among others. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music for the film bankrolled by KVN Productions. ‘Thalapathy 69’: Vijay’s Upcoming Film Kicks Off With Traditional Puja Ceremony - Makers Share Exclusive Pics.

Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’ To Reportedly Release on October 16, 2025

Vijay6⃣9⃣ release Oct 1⃣6⃣ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 22, 2025

