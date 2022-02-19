South superstar Thalapathy Vijay was seen casting his vote for the Local Body Elections which are currently happening in Chennai. However, considering his craze, media as well as fans gathered in huge crowd to get a glimpse of the star which led to inconvenience. However, as soon as, Vijay noticed the mayhem, he apologised with folded hands. This particular gesture of the actor is winning hearts. Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls 2022: Kamal Haasan Casts His Vote at Teynampet Booth in Chennai.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)