‘Thudarum’ OTT Release Date: Mohanlal and Shobana’s Gripping Malayalam Crime Thriller to Premiere on JioHotstar on May 30; Check Language Options for Streaming

After a successful theatrical run, Tharun Moorthy's latest film, 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal and Shobana is gearing up for its OTT debut. The Malayalam crime thriller marked Mohanlal's second release of 2025 following 'L2: Empuraan'.

May 27, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Mohanlal's second release of 2025, Thudarum, co-starring Shobana, hit the big screens on April 25. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film marked the reunion of the Mollywood icons after 15 years. While fans were not overly impressed by L2: Empuraan, their expectations for Thudarum were minimal, but surprisingly, the movie delivered. The crime thriller grossed INR 230 crore globally, making it the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Now, after a month in theatres, Thudarum is finally arriving on OTT! Yes, you heard that right, you can stream Mohanlal's Thudarum on JioHotstar starting May 30, 2025. Apart from Malayalam, the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The story follows a cab driver named ‘Benz’ Shanmughan, whose happy life with his family is disrupted after his beloved car is seized by the police, leading to a series of haunting events. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Thudarum’ OTT Release Update

