Tovino Thomas celebrates his 35th birthday today, and on this special day a new film featuring him in the leading role has been announced. The Mollywood heartthrob would be seen in the film titled Munpe. The makers describe this upcoming Malayalam film as ‘an intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world’. The first look poster of this film, directed by Saiju Sreedharan, has been unveiled. The poster depicts Tovino’s character reaching out his hand to a female character who is getting away, with the design resembling a swirling cloud. Tovino Thomas Birthday: From Anweshippin Kandethum to L2–Empuraan, Here’s Looking at the Upcoming Films of the Malayalam Actor!

First Look Poster Of Munpe The Movie

