Vidyut Jammwal surprised everyone with recent photos from his annual Himalayan retreat. The actor, also celebrating his birthday on December 10, was seen in images taking a dip in the river and cooking near a tree with fire. However, actor Abhinav Shukla criticised Vidyut for lighting a fire near a live tree. It all began when Vidyut shared the pictures on Instagram as part of his yearly tradition. Abhinav's criticism came following a report on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Vidyut's post. Vidyut Jammwal Makes Waves on His 43rd Birthday; Actor Takes Nude Dip in Himalayan Waters, Unveils Crakk Release Date Amidst Retreat (View Pics).

Abhinav Shukla Critices Vidyut Jammwal:

Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice ! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics ( until survival requires it) . That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota… https://t.co/EXIRykDYD3 — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) December 10, 2023

Vidyut Jammwal Goes Nude:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

