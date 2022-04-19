Better Call Saul Season 6 has premiered and fans can finally experience the finale of this story. Touted as the final season of this Breaking Bad spinoff, the season has been long awaited by many fans and it looks like the first two episodes definitely live up to the hype. Fans are calling the episodes to be tense and gripping, and honestly, that's great news. It looks like Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill will be getting a great sendoff. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the fan reactions for Better Call Saul Season 6. Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser: Salamanca Twins Return For the Final Season of Bob Odenkirk's Breaking Bad Spinoff! (Watch Video).

Next Level!

The cinematography of Better Call Saul is next level, the first shot of season 6 is so good — Better Call HN (@MarcusisFilming) April 19, 2022

Epic!

Just watched the first 2 episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6, what an epic premiere This is already shaping up to be the show’s best season and the payoff they’ve been planning since the start. I’m so excited to see this masterpiece of a story come full circle pic.twitter.com/woamfhCdAW — Bo*lin (@YoungBoyBool) April 19, 2022

Stressful!

better call saul season 6 is the most stressful season of television i’ve ever watched and we’re only two episodes in — miles 🐉💥 (@rainbowslinger) April 19, 2022

Will Leave You Speechless!

I am absolutely speechless rn. The episode isn’t even over and better call Saul season 6 already has me in awe — Bλrney Calhoun (@BarneyCalhoun00) April 19, 2022

Consistently Gripping!

the season 6 premiere of #bettercallsaul is tense, layered, and consistently gripping — chris wei (he/him) (@therealchriswei) April 19, 2022

