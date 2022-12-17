Bigg Boss 16 will now witness Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Cirkus. Ranveer was questioned on the show if he would like to host Bigg Boss in future to which is said yes, but after Salman Khan! Bigg Boss 16: Colors’ Controversial Reality Show Gets an Extension; to Air Its Finale on February 12, 2023 – Reports.

Take A Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)