Calling all thrill-seekers and Bigg Boss fans! Get ready for an explosive crossover as filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane action movies, is rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss 17 house soon. But that's not all! This visit might be the key to unlocking the next chapter in Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to the latest buzz, Shetty's appearance on BB isn't just a friendly visit. It's believed he's there to make a grand announcement regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ After Mannara Chopra Kissed Him on His Cheeks.

Rohit Shetty to Enter Bigg Boss 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)