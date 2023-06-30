Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is all set to add his cuteness to the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Abdu, who rose to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, will enter the show as a wildcard contestant. The show is being hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 air on JioCinema. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Says, 'If I Go Back As Wild Card Entry, I'll Settle All Scores'

Check Out The News Here:

Abdu Rozik enters the Bigg Boss OTT house as Special Guest. He will stay inside for few days.#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NFUCJhJUnC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)