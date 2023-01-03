There has been rumours going on that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has quit Raj and DK's spy-series Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan, in the lead. The rumours claim that the actress has backed out of the series, since she is undergoing treatment for Myositis. However, a new report has denied these claims, saying that Samantha is very much part of the project. Citadel: Russo Brothers Unveil Varun Dhawan’s First Look From Indian Installation of the Spy Universe (View Pic).

