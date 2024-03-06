On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the popular TV series Dhartiputra Nandini will see a dramatic twist. On March 7, 2024 viewers will be able to enjoy a special episode of one hour which will see Aakash and Nadini's relationship facing a dramatic turn. The new twist in Aakash and Nandini's relationship will surely keep thrills viewerswith its gripping story. The special episode of Dhartiputra Nandini will air on the Nazara channel on March 7 at 8 pm. Dhartiputra Nandini: Promo, Plot, Cast, Telecast Date and Time - All You Need to Know About Nazara's New Show (Watch Video).

Watch the Latest Promo of Dhartiputra Nandini Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazara TV (@nazaratvofficial)

