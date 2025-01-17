TV actor Aman Jaiswal, best known for his role in Dhartiputra Nandini, passed away in a road accident at the age of 23. Dhiraj Mishra, the show's writer, confirmed the news to India Today Digital. Mishra revealed that the actor was on his way to an audition when the accident occurred. His bike was struck by a truck on Jogeshwari highway. Aman was also recognised for his portrayal of Yashwant Rao Phanse in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. He also made an appearance in the popular series Udaariyaan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. David Lynch Dies at 78; Auteur Filmmaker Was Known for Directing Cult Classics Like ‘Eraserhead’, ‘Mulholland Drive’ and ‘Twin Peaks’.

Aman Jaiswal No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)