Guilty Minds is the latest Amazon Prime series starring Shriya Pilgaonkar (Kashaf Quaze) and Varun Mitra (Deepak Rana) in the lead. The protagonists are seen as friends from law college who usually find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, Guilty Minds has received positive reviews from the audience. From the narrative to performances, everything about it has been hailed by Twitterati. Guilty Minds Review: Shriya Pilgaonkar's Amazon Prime Series Keeps the Court Drama Refreshingly Real and Entertaining.

Watch The Trailer Of Guilty Minds Below:

AMAZING

A Clear Winner

Waiting For Guilty Minds Season 2

Well-Made Show

Fab Courtroom Drama

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)