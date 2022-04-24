Guilty Minds is the latest Amazon Prime series starring Shriya Pilgaonkar (Kashaf Quaze) and Varun Mitra (Deepak Rana) in the lead. The protagonists are seen as friends from law college who usually find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, Guilty Minds has received positive reviews from the audience. From the narrative to performances, everything about it has been hailed by Twitterati. Guilty Minds Review: Shriya Pilgaonkar's Amazon Prime Series Keeps the Court Drama Refreshingly Real and Entertaining.

Watch The Trailer Of Guilty Minds Below:

AMAZING

A Clear Winner

#GuiltyMinds on @PrimeVideoIN is a winner. Gritty topical realistic legal drama. Anthology covers complex modern issues n doesnt tk a side - shows both left n right. Gr8 cast, gr8 music, a surprisingly intelligent series that's not crime based. 4.5* — gaurav goyal (@gaurgoyal) April 23, 2022

Waiting For Guilty Minds Season 2

Shriya.. @ShriyaP how conveniently you have played a lawyer's role. All the kudos for your performance. 👏🏼👏🏼 Keep growing as an actor and give us the best to best performance. Eagerly waiting for Guilty Minds season 2. 🙂 Keep rocking. #GuiltyMinds #AmazonPrime — B. N. Negi (@bnnegi) April 24, 2022

Well-Made Show

#GuiltyMinds by @PrimeVideoIN is not just a pleasant surprise but a shocking surprise of a well written and well directed Indian show Given the absolute garbage that is being created in the name of films and web series, watching a richly written show is a delight @shefalibhushan — MuchAdoAboutNothing (@MuchAdoAboutNo) April 23, 2022

Fab Courtroom Drama

Binge watched this fab courtroom drama with different stories! Very well knitted;well enacted & executed! The chemistry between @ShriyaP @varunmitra19 is mind blowing! #GuiltyMinds @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/fkDkGXFAms — anu sehgal 🇮🇳 (@anusehgal) April 24, 2022

