It looks like there can't be one peaceful wedding in the Westeros as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's wedding with Ser Laenor Velaryon was marred by a tragedy. Evoking shades of the Red and the Purple Wedding, many fans are quick to draw comparisons between the three events. Episode five of House of the Dragon also marked the last time we will be seeing Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra and Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower. Both the characters will be played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke going forward as a huge time jump is set to occur in episode six. With this, fans bid their goodbye to the actors as well. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. House of the Dragon Episode 4: Netizens React to the Chaotic Chain of Events in Matt Smith's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel, Run Rampant With Memes Online.

Can't Have a Decent Wedding in Westeros...

The Red Wedding The Purple Wedding The Green Wedding #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/NCUdQ3l8pS — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 19, 2022

Absolute Icons!

they both married gay men and told them "you do you i support you" really the biggest allies in all Westeros #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/MHRfh9JZsG — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) September 19, 2022

The Circle of Westeros!

I THINK I’VE SEEN THIS FILM BEFORE, AND I DIDNT LIKE THE ENDING #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/B47tgETQXU — depression (@raccoonmum) September 19, 2022

Thank You Milly Alcock!

Milly Alcock, thank you so much for everything you gave us. We love you so much.#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ji5gYbBfP5 — saenerys (@rhaenyrafilm) September 19, 2022

"In Pain and Suffering..."

This is the final time we saw Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra, in pain & suffering #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/qDBPafYJnN — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 19, 2022

"Exceeded Every Expectation!"

All of the flowers for Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower. Two young actors who were given just five episodes to help lay the foundation for the follow-up to the biggest show of all time, and they exceeded every expectation. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/eF9kfHEjrP — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) September 19, 2022

The Best Entrance!

What an entrance! Thank you Emily Carey ❤️👏#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/q8gxMmyJZ3 — House of the Dragon News 🔥 (@HOTDNewsHBO) September 19, 2022

