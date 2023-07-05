Aishwarya Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport today, as she's back to the bay after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town. The actress was welcomed by hubby Neil Bhatt at the airport with a bouquet of flowers. The duo were seen getting emotional upon seeing each other and also hugged in public. Check out their reunion video below. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James Are Top 3 Finalists of the Reality Show – Reports.

Aishwarya Sharma Meets Neil Bhatt:

