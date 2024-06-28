Excitement levels are at their peak as Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 gears up for its premiere! The highly anticipated first promo of the popular stunt-based reality show is finally here, and we can't wait for more. The clip begins with host Rohit Shetty's voiceover, revealing that the contestants have made Romania their holiday spot. However, it's time to change their mood and turn their dream destination into their worst nightmares. We then see participants Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot and Asim Riaz performing different stunts, leaving our jaws dropped. The promo concludes with the ace action director doing what he does best - performing a dangerous helicopter stunt. Sharing the promo, it was revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon premiere on ColorsTV and JioCinema. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu Evicted; Shilpa Shinde To Re-Enter As Wildcard - Reports.

Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot and Asim Riaz Introduced in First Promo of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’

