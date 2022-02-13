Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are one of the newest couples in tinsel town. The lovebirds would be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together tomorrow and to ring in the special day, the two have headed to Alibaug. Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her kids and mother Sunanda Shetty have also accompanied them. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Twin in White as They Get Papped for Valentine’s Shopping!

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Shetty Family Members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

