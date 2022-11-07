Colors TV supernatural show, Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash as the lead actress has got an extension for a month. As reportedly, the Ekta Kapoor drama is said to go off-air next year in January 2023. Earlier, it was reported that the show will end by December 2022. However, to note there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Tejasswi Prakash Feeds BF Karan Kundrra While He Drives Car in This Viral Video – WATCH.

