Sonali Phogat’s death has become a subject of controversy. While her death was initially declared due to a heart attack, it is subject to speculation that it is more than what meets the eye. The Late Bigg Boss contestant and political leader’s family has accused the two people accompanying her in Goa responsible for murdering her. There is also a chance of a rape attempt on her. While investigations are on, some contestants from the show and those who knew her are protesting for justice. Sonali Phogat Murder: Watch Video of TikTok Star Struggling To Walk Out of Goa Restaurant Hours Before Her Death.

Rahul Vaidya demands justice

Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! 🕉🙏🏼🙏🏼 #SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/LBNzasRnjN — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) August 26, 2022

Vindu Dara Singh is in shock

Shocked to hear about some murder evidence in her death !! This case must be properly investigated as nowadays #Forensic science is very advanced and if anyone is guilty they must be hanged too ! #SonaliPhogatDeath — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 26, 2022

