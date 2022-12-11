Star Plus show Rajjo will soon witness Arjun realizing his feelings for his lady love. Arjun is all set to get married to Urvashi and there will be a sequence in the episodes ahead wherein Rajjo will bump into Arjun and will have an unsaid confession of love. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo Spoiler Update: Urvashi Catches Arjun and Rajjo in a Compromising Position!

Take a look:

Not only that, the episodes ahead will also showcase how Rajjo will ask Arjun not to marry Urvashi. She will also find a prove against Urvashi and will challenge to expose her. However, she will be attacked by a stranger.

