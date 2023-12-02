Television's beloved couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their twin babies. The couple is currently cherishing the precious time together. Recently, they shared a glimpse into their maternity photoshoot on Instagram, leaving their fans in awe. In the shared video, Rubina, in an oversized warm dress, exudes elegance and confidence as she poses alongside her loving husband. Their love and anticipation for their little ones radiate through the screen. Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Shines in Her Stylish Maternity Wardrobe, Check Out Her Most Fabulous Pregnancy Outfits! (View Pics).

Rubina Dilaik's Maternity Photoshoot:

