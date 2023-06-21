Fans are not pleased with Secret Invasion's AI version. For starters, the much-awaited show starring Samuel L Jackson finally arrived on Disney+, however its opening credits sequence generated by AI (artificial inelegance) have been in controversy. Netizens are disgusted with Marvel's idea of using an AI for its opening credits. Check out a few twitter reactions over the same below. Secret Invasion Episode 1: Netizens Left Speechless by the MAJOR Death in Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, React to the 'Heartbreaking' Ending.

This is the new #SecretInvasion title sequence... Big studios are taking a clear stance on AI issues for artists by using exploitative and morally very questionable AI tools for their current productions. It is disgusting. 🧵1/ pic.twitter.com/m4O1RnP09s — David Blatt (@KOPF_STOFF) June 21, 2023

Very disappointed that Marvel Studios decided to use AI for the opening credits of Secret Invasion.https://t.co/uojLB4TdOl pic.twitter.com/iSgA7qm4o7 — Kunal - Commissions (4/10) (@HairyShortStack) June 21, 2023

So Marvel really used AI to make the intro for #SecretInvasion… it’s actually over. pic.twitter.com/pWUNOZWTqd — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) June 21, 2023

Interesting choice for Marvel to use AI to make the #SecretInvasion intro, like there’s absolutely zero reason for it LMFAO! pic.twitter.com/uIUGQOGF3P — Ruben Ripalda (@itsRipalda) June 21, 2023

A lot of people will rave about how good #SecretInvasion is but, this show marks the first major invasion of AI on a major studio’s piece of work, it’s utterly horrifying to think about and this is only the start. Think about all the amazing intros created by REAL HUMANS!!! pic.twitter.com/WLRAyR9kM5 — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) June 21, 2023

