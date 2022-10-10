Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following. While she was at the airport, a fan approached her to get photographed. Shehnaaz obliged to pose but the fan tried to keep his hand on her shoulder. She calmly protected herself and the fan too apologized for trying to cross the line. Shehnaaz Gill Looked Stunning in a Classic Kanjivaram Saree As She Attended the Filmfare Awards South 2022.

Take a look:

#Watch : @ShehnaazGill protects herself calmly after a fan tries to put hands on her shoulder while clicking a picture | #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/E9Wnccj3Ij — Nayan News (@nayan_news) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)