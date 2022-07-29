When details about Spider-Man: Freshman Year were announced last week, many fans were wondering if the series would still be taking place within the MCU. With characters like Norman Osborn and Doc Ock showing up, not to mention heroes like Doctor Strange and Daredevil confirmed to appear as well, there were just a lot of contradicting details with the established lore. Now, one of the producers has indeed come out and confirmed the fact that the animated series is a multiversal story. Spider-Man: Freshman Year – Marvel Confirms an Animated Series of the MCU Superhero, Show to Stream on Disney+ by 2024.

Check Out The Tweet:

#SpiderManFreshmanYear is a multiverse story 🕸 “It follows the pattern you see in Civil War … but because of things that happen in the multiverse ... It's not Tony Stark waiting for him. It's Norman Osborn” (via @comicbook) pic.twitter.com/Ut84uq0O76 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)