Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash is everyone's fave. A glimpse of her online and netizens go crazy. Now, a video of Television beauty is going viral on the internet which sees the Naagin beauty in an icy blue shimmer attire making her way to beau Karan Kundrra's Dance Deewane Juniors' sets at late night for shoot. Well, we wonder what's cooking? Baarish Aayi Hai Song Teaser: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Rainy Track Will Make You Fall in Love Instantly (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Talkies (@movietalkies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)